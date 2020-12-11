STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman alleges youth forcing her to convert for marriage, lodges complaint in Uttar Pradesh

Published: 11th December 2020 04:53 PM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/tapas ranjan)

By PTI

HARDOI: A 19-year-old woman has given a complaint against a youth for forcing her to change her religion for marriage in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, police said.

The woman, belonging to a Hindu community, is a resident of a village under the Shahabad Kotwali police station area and lodged a complaint with Hardoi Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats on Thursday.

In the complaint, she stated that the youth, identified as Azad, had been in a relationship with her for the past two years.

She said the Muslim youth, who is from the same village, pressured her to change her religion when the two reached the registrar's office for marriage on November 30 but later left the place on her refusal to do so, the complaint stated.

The woman has alleged that Azad had been physically exploiting her on the promise of marriage and threatened that he would upload her pictures on social media, it further said.

SP Vats said the complaint has been received and the police directed to take stern action in this connection.

