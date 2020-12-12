65 people booked as preventive measure ahead of Maharana Pratap statue installation in UP

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Sixty-five people have been booked as a preventive measure amid a row over the installation of a statue here, police said.

The Muzaffarnagar municipality had decided to install a statue of Maharana Pratap at Idgah Chowk, but some people opposed the decision, an officer said.

The preventive step was taken on Friday under Section 107 (security for keeping the peace in other cases) of the Code of Criminal Procedure against people from both the groups, including most of the municipality members, the officer added.