STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Around 150 protesting farmers march to BJP MP Mahesh Sharma's hospital in Noida

The protestors gathered at the Noida border want to proceed to Delhi to join the bigger stir called by farmers from Punjab and Haryana.

Published: 12th December 2020 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Mahesh Sharma

Union Minister Mahesh Sharma (File | PTI)

By PTI

NOIDA: Notwithstanding rain and cold, farmers staying put at the Noida-Delhi border intensified their stir on Saturday with around 150 of them marching to a hospital-owned by the BJP's Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, demanding removal of the three Central agri laws.

They also distributed packets of rice and lentils to commuters, urging them to support the farmers' demand.

According to Noida Traffic Police officials, one carriageway of the Noida-Delhi Link Road at the Chilla border where a group of farmers is camping since December 1 is closed for movement while the other side (Delhi to Noida) is open.

"Commuters can take the DND or the Kalindi Kunj routes to travel to and fro Delhi," an official said.

Protestors under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) stayed put at the Chilla border, while those of BKU (Lok Shakti) continued to camp at the Dalit Prerna Sthal.

Carpets spread on the road for the sit-in got wet in the morning rain and the temperature also dropped a few notches, but the demonstration continued amid heavy deployment of police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel at the protest sites.

In the afternoon, over 150 protesters marched to Kailash Hospital in Noida which is owned by BJP leader and Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma.

According to a local police official, no untoward incident was reported during the incident.

The protesting farmers lit bonfires at the Chilla border to keep themselves warm, but said they won't call off their stir until their demands are met by the Centre.

The protestors gathered at the Noida border want to proceed to Delhi to join the bigger stir called by farmers from Punjab and Haryana.

The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers protests Noida Delhi border BJP MP Mahesh Sharma new farm laws
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp