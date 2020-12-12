STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Election Commission toys with idea of digital voter ID card

The Aadhaar card, Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and driving licence are available in digital mode.

Published: 12th December 2020 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Women show their voter identity cards as they stand in a queue at a polling station during the 5th phase of Lok Sabha polls in Chhapra district of Bihar. (Photo | PTI)

Women show their voter identity cards as they stand in a queue at a polling station. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission (EC) is toying with the idea of providing voters with election photo identity card in a digital format for easy accessibility, a senior official said.

He, however, made it clear that no decision has been taken by the EC yet in this regard.

"We keep getting suggestions and ideas from officers on fields, through working groups of (state) chief electoral officers and public. This is one such idea we are working on," the functionary said.

Asked whether the digital voter identity card would mean that a voter can carry it on his or her mobile phone using an application, the official said once the EC takes a decision, such details will be settled.

"It can be on a mobile, website, through e-mail... the idea is to provide faster delivery and easy accessibility. The physical card takes time to print and time to reach the voter," he explained.

The Aadhaar card, Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and driving licence are available in digital mode.

In digital mode, the picture of the voter will also be clearer, making the identification easier.

Another senior poll panel official said to prevent the misuse of technology, the EC will have to look into the safety aspects before taking a decision.

Eligible voters who are on EC's electoral rolls are provided with a physical voter identity card.

Introduced in 1993 for the first time, the election photo identity cards are acceptable as proof of identity and address.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission Digital voter ID Digital voter ID card voter id
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp