STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four PLFI militants arrested in Jharkhand, guns seized 

A pistol, two country-made guns, 33 cartridges, a motorcycle and a sedan car were seized from an area commander of the banned outfit.

Published: 12th December 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By PTI

SIMDEGA: Four militants of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were arrested in two separate operations in Jharkhand's Simedga and Lohardaga districts, police said on Saturday.

Three militants were arrested in Simdega district in a raid in Kanarwa forest in the Bano police station area.

Pistols, cartridges, a motorcycle and three mobile phones were seized from the militants, Superintendent of Police Shams Tabrez said.

Acting on specific inputs, police conducted the raid and made the arrests, he said.

In Lohardaga, an area commander of the banned outfit was arrested, police said.

The arrest was made from the Senha police station area. There are more than half a dozen criminal cases against him, police said. A pistol, two country-made guns, 33 cartridges, a motorcycle and a sedan car were seized from him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
People's Liberation Front of India PFLI
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp