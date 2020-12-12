ICMR’s third serosurvey soon even as COVID-19 cases fall

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is set to undertake the third national serosurvey in the coming few weeks to assess whether the rising number of quiet infections is leading to the country’s shrinking Covid-19 pandemic.

Serosurveillance studies are meant to check for antibodies against a certain pathogen in random samples in people who did not have known infection. According to ICMR officials, the agency is working on strategies for the survey, likely to be finalised soon, and the plan is to initiate it later this month or early January so the government has the results by January-end.

“Primary goal is to determine the rise in seroprevalence since August in the same 70 districts and cities where the two surveillance studies have been carried out so far,” an epidemiologist attached with the ICMR told this newspaper. The second serosurvey to assess the real exposure of the Indian population to Covid-19 virus had shown that over 6.6% of the individuals, or 1 in 15 of those above 10 years, had been exposed to the virus by August.

The scientific exercise had also found that for every reported case, there were 26-32 actual cases of infection. In absolute numbers, this translated to roughly 9.1-11.2 crore of Covid-19 cases by the end of August when the official number was less than 35 lakhs. In the first serosurvey in May-June, the overall seropositivity was found to be 0.73% and for every reported case, there were 82-130 cases of possible infections.

Officials say significant reduction in the reduction of daily cases seem to be a result of rising seroprevalence, despite predictions that the winters and rising pollution could cause a second peak in the country’s Covid-19 graph. India registered 29,398 new cases and 414 deaths in the last day, which pushed the total tally and death toll to 9,796,769 and 142,186, respectively.