If West Bengal doesn't reply on complaints, will handover matter to MHA: NCW chief

By PTI

KOLKATA: National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma has said that the body will submit details of over 260 complaints from West Bengal to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further action if the state administration fails to respond on them within 15 days.

Sharma was on a two-day visit to the state to inquire into "inaction" on more than 267 complaints, including suo motu cases.

"The worrisome situation in West Bengal is police don't reply, and no action has been taken on the complaints. Neither the director-general of police nor the chief secretary meets me, and this not the first time. They send their subordinates who are clueless about everything," she told PTI.

"In the last eight months, there have been more than 260 complaints, and no report has been sent to us," Sharma added.

She said that she will write to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and if the commission doesn't get any response on the complaints within the next 15 days, then the matter will be forwarded to the Home Ministry.

"We met governor during our visit this time. I am not saying the government can control things, but it can at least take action," she said.

The commission has raised concern about the "rising problem of trafficking of women" from north Bengal and tribal areas of the state.

State Women and Child Development Minister Sashi Panja said women are safer in the state than any other part of the country.

"The state government has taken all the steps for the security of the women in the state. The allegations against the state administration are baseless and politically motivated," she said.