India's active COVID-19 caseload continues to decline, drops below 3.6 lakh: Health Ministry

In a statement, the ministry said the drop has been possible due to recoveries exceeding daily new cases and the low number of fatalities per day.

Published: 12th December 2020 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

BBMP health workers conduct free COVID-19 test at KR Market in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's total COVID-19 active caseload has dropped to below 3.6 lakh (3,59,819), and comprises just 3.66 per cent of the total coronavirus infections, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said the drop has been possible due to recoveries exceeding daily new cases and the low number of fatalities per day.

"India's trajectory of active cases continues to follow a steadily dipping path. The total active caseload has dropped below 3.6 lakh (3,59,819) today (Saturday)," the ministry said.

"India's present active caseload consists of just 3.66 per cent of India's total positive cases. The new recoveries of 33,494 in the last 24 hours have led to a net decline of 3,930 in the total active cases," it said.

The rolling average for the last week shows the sustained decline in the daily cases for the six most affected states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, it said.

"The daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases registered since the last 15 days. The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 30,006. While 33,494 cases recovered and discharged during the same duration," the ministry said.

It also said that there is a steady decline in the number of daily deaths over the last few days.

For the last seven days, daily deaths have been below the 500-mark.

The total coronavirus cases on Saturday mounted to 98,26,775 and the death toll climbed to 1,42,628 with the virus claiming 442 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

