Maharashtra plans jobs, sops for kin of martyred soldiers: Minister

Published: 12th December 2020 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army jawan in Ladakh

Image of an Indian Army soldier used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Minister of State for Ex-Servicemen Welfare Satej Patil on Saturday said the state government was thinking of providing direct employment to widows and children of soldiers who lay down their lives for the country.

The move will be on the lines of employment to kin of policemen killed in Naxal attacks in the state.

Patel, speaking at a meeting to discuss perks and other facilities to kin of martyred soldiers, said district collectors have been asked to allot land to the kin of ex- servicemen and a report on this would be submitted in three months.

In Maharashtra, there is 5 per cent reservation for ex-servicemen and 2 per cent for kin of martyrs in MHADA housing complexes, while a state government order on October 20 earmarked 5 per cent reservation for children of ex- servicemen in degree and post-graduation degree colleges.

Other decisions taken at the meeting include starting a website of the ex-servicemen department to resolve their issues, he said.

