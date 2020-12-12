STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Media body seeks package from Centre 

Image of newspapers used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) has once again urged the Centre to announce a stimulus package for the newspaper industry. The newspapers’ body has been seeking the package for the past few months to help the ailing industry tide over losses amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The entire industry is putting in its best efforts to bounce back and now looking forward to the government to provide the much-needed stimulus package by including removal of residual 5 per cent customs duty on newsprint, GNP & LWC paper, two years tax holiday,

50 per cent increase in the government advertisement rates, 200 per cent increase in the government spend on print media and immediate settlement of outstanding bills of advertisements released through BOC and state governments, as this is the need of the hour,” said the INS. 

Several publications have either shut down or suspended some editions indefinitely due to loss of revenue, the INS pointed out. In the past eight months, the industry has already lost around Rs 12,500 crore and annual loss is likely to be around Rs 16,000 crore, according to the INS. 

