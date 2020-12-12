STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 7.48 lakh voters to decide fate of 245 candidates in sixth phase of DDC election in J-K

KK Sharma said the voting would be conducted in 31 constituencies, including 17 in Jammu division and 14 in Kashmir, from 7 am to 2 pm.

Published: 12th December 2020 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

A security official keeps vigil on voters as they stand in queues to cast their votes for the fifth phase of District Development Council DDC elections at Mandal Village in Jammu.

A security official keeps vigil on voters as they stand in queues to cast their votes for the fifth phase of District Development Council DDC elections at Mandal Village in Jammu. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Over 7.48 lakh voters will decide the fate of 245 candidates, including 100 women contestants, in the sixth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, state Election Commissioner KK Sharma said.

The eight-phased maiden DDC elections commenced on November 28 and so far, voters in 190 constituencies, out of total 280 across 20 districts, have registered their choice.

While the first phase on November 28 recorded the highest 51.76 per cent polling, the subsequent phases on December 1, 4, 7 and 10 witnessed 48.62 per cent, 50.53 per cent, 50.08 per cent and 51.20 per cent polling, respectively.

The DDC polls are being held along with by-elections to panchayats.

This is the first democratic exercise in Jammu and Kashmir since it was reorganised as a Union Territory last year.

The counting of votes in the DDC elections is slated on December 22.

In the sixth phase of polling on Sunday, Sharma said the voting would be conducted in 31 constituencies, including 17 in Jammu division and 14 in Kashmir Valley, from 7 am to 2 pm.

"A total of 245 candidates -- 145 male and 100 female -- are in fray, including 124 from Kashmir division and 121 from Jammu division, for DDC elections in this phase," Sharma told reporters here.

He said a total of 7,48,301 electorate, including 3,57,869 women are eligible to vote in this phase, for which 2,071 polling stations with 1,208 in Kashmir division and 863 in Jammu province have been set up.

For sarpanch bypolls, Sharma said a total of 229 candidates, including 65 women, are contesting from 77 constituencies, out of total 127 seats in this phase, while a total of 740 candidates, including 180 women, are in fray for 334 vacant seats out of 1,548 vacant panch constituencies.

Sharma said all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful poling besides special emphasis have been made to keep the voters safe from COVID-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir Jammu DDC Elections
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp