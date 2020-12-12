Ranchi diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 12th December 2020 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 07:32 AM

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

First post-Covid-19 care centre at RIMS
State’s first post-Covid care and counseling centre has come up at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi to address the residual symptoms in people who have overcome the viral infection but are still dealing with after effects of the lethal virus. Doctors informed that expert cardiologists, physiotherapists, kidney experts, neurological experts and psychotherapists will provide consultation to Covid survivors with residual symptoms here, depending on the nature and severity of their symptoms.

National recognition for Sadar Hospital
Adding more feathers on its cap, the Ranchi Sadar Hospital has earned distinction by becoming the second government hospital in the country that has made maximum number of claims for reimbursement for treatment patients under centrally funded Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Ranchi on September 23, 2018. As per reports, the Sadar hospital got `6.93 crore under claim settlement which the second highest claim made by any government-run hospitals across the country. According to the hospital authorities, they have treated 19,300 patients under the Ayushman Bharat scheme so far after its launch. 

NML inks MoU with Indian Air Force
The National Metallurgical Laboratory (CSIR-NML) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) have signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of Research and Development (R&D). A top level IAF delegation led by Air Marshal Vibhas Pandey, Air Officer in charge (Maintenance) along with senior officials of the NML signed the agreement in this regard. The IAF delegation, during its visit to the NML, stressed upon the requirement of improving the reliability and serviceability of their legacy assets, with an emphasis on material informatics, substitution, life extension and indigenisation.

Hindalco to set up new aluminium extrusion plant
Hindalco Industries Limited, the Aditya Birla Group metals flagship, announced plans to set up a 34,000-tonne extrusion plant at Silvassa. The new plant will serve the fast-growing market for extruded aluminium products in the western and southern regions. The `730-crore project in Silvassa signals a big step forward in Hindalco’s downstream strategy as the company moves ahead with its long-term downstream investment plan. The company’s intent is to build a larger value-added product portfolio over the next few years. The state-of-the-art Silvassa plant will be the first of its kind in India.

Mukesh Ranjan
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

