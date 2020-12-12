Reforms will benefit farmers, government committed to their welfare: PM Narendra Modi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Speaking for the first time on the new farm laws after the ongoing protest broke out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday defended the laws saying they would break barriers in the agricultural sector and increase farmers' income.

"If you place barriers, which previous governments did, an industry or sector cannot grow. The recent agriculture reforms are a part of that barrier-breaking process. We are removing the barriers within agricultural, food processing, storage and cold chain," the Prime Minister said in his address at the annual general meeting of FICCI.

His statement comes even as thousands of farmers are protesting against the laws since last two weeks, demanding that the government repeal them as they claim the laws will weaken the mandi system and will benefit corporates.

But, Modi claimed the laws were an attempt to modernise the agricultural sector. "Farmers will have access to new markets, their incomes will improve, the country’s cold storage infrastructure will modernize. The biggest beneficiaries will be country’s farmers, especially the small and marginal farmers," Modi said.

The PM requested private investors to explore the full potential of agriculture and the rural markets. "More investments are required from you. Agri-based industries have a vast scope. Our government is committed to improving the lives of farmers through its intentions and policies," the PM told FICCI members.

The government has said it would give a written assurance that the existing Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime for procurement would continue and that some of the provisions of the laws would be amended, which the farmers have rejected and said the government must repeal the laws.

The talks failed this week and the farmers have said they would continue to intensify the protest in the coming days. Listing his government’s farmer-friendly measures, Modi said the government has encouraged producing ethanol from sugarcane.

He said that this ethanol is blended in petrol to cut India’s oil import dependence and gives farmers remunerative prices for their crops. Modi said that farmers will get technology and benefit from access to the market.