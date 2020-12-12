Shiv Sena MP Rajendra Gavit accused of harassment, he denies charge

By PTI

THANE: A woman from Palghar district of Maharashtra has filed a complaint accusing local Shiv Sena MP Rajendra Gavit of sexual harassment.

The MP denied the allegations.

The woman, who worked at a gas agency in Mira Road area, alleged in the complaint that the MP, who owned the agency, made unwanted advances towards her.

She filed a written application against Gavit with Naya Nagar police station on Friday.

Reacting to the allegation, Gavit said there was no truth to the complaint and it was an attempt to malign his image.

He alleged that the woman had swindled money from the agency for which she was sacked, and she wanted to take revenge for that.

Police have registered an FIR and are conducting further probe, an official said.