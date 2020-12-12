STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shiv Sena seeks Union Minister Raosaheb Danve's resignation over anti-farmer slur

A protest was also held against the Union minister in neighbouring Nanded district, also in Marathwada region of the state.

Published: 12th December 2020 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Activists of ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Saturday staged a demonstration in Aurangabad demanding resignation of Union minister Raosaheb Danve for the remarks he had made against protesting farmers in Delhi.

Danve, who is MP from Jalna, had stirred a controversy with his remarks that China and Pakistan were behind the protests being staged by cultivators, inviting sharp reactions from various quarters.

"Farmers have been raising injustice being meted out to them through the Centre's agri laws. Danve has offended farmers. If the BJP doesn't sack Danve, it will be construed that the ruling party at the Centre supports his remarks," MLC Ambadas Danve told reporters.

A protest was also held against the Union minister in neighbouring Nanded district, also in Marathwada region of the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raosaheb Danve Shiv Sena farmers protest Delhi chalo new farm laws BJP
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp