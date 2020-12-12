STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Suspected honour killing: 24-year-old woman killed by brothers in Uttar Pradesh

Chandni had married Arjun Jatav (26), a resident of Todarpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, against her parents wishes at a temple on June 12,

Published: 12th December 2020 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MAINPURI: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 24-year-old woman was shot dead by her brothers and her body was buried in a field in Faranji village in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, police said on Saturday.

Chandni Kashyap's body was found buried in the field on Friday after her brothers Sunil and Sudhir, and mother Sukhrani were taken into custody, they said.

She had married Arjun Jatav (26), a resident of Todarpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, against her parents wishes at a temple on June 12, police said.

Chandni and Jatav after getting married moved to Delhi where he worked at a factory.

They were in a relationship for eight years before their marriage, according to police.

On November 17, Chandni came to her village, Faranji, from Delhi after she was called by her brothers, police said, adding that Jatav tried to reach Chandni on her phone but got no response.

On November 23, he, his mother and family members reached Faranji and enquired about Chandni.

However, they were told that she had gone back to Delhi, police said.

Jatav, after going back to Delhi, lodged a complaint at the Mayur Vihar Police Station against Chandni's brothers, accusing them of abducting her, they said.

"The Delhi Police during investigation reached Faranji and inquired about the whereabouts of Chandni. Sudhir and Sunil during interrogation confessed to killing her and burying the body in a field," an official said.

The Delhi Police along with the local Kishni police on Thursday dug a spot at the field to recover the body, but it was not there.

However, a day later Chandni's mother Sukhrani showed police the actual spot at the field, and the body was found, "Sudhir, Sunil and Sukhrani are in custody, and the Delhi Police has converted the offence from abduction to murder, Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey told PTI on Saturday.

He said Chandni was called from Delhi as per their plan and was shot dead, and buried in the field.

The body has been sent for post mortem, the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh honour killing
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp