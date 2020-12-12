Suspected honour killing: 24-year-old woman killed by brothers in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

MAINPURI: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 24-year-old woman was shot dead by her brothers and her body was buried in a field in Faranji village in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, police said on Saturday.

Chandni Kashyap's body was found buried in the field on Friday after her brothers Sunil and Sudhir, and mother Sukhrani were taken into custody, they said.

She had married Arjun Jatav (26), a resident of Todarpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, against her parents wishes at a temple on June 12, police said.

Chandni and Jatav after getting married moved to Delhi where he worked at a factory.

They were in a relationship for eight years before their marriage, according to police.

On November 17, Chandni came to her village, Faranji, from Delhi after she was called by her brothers, police said, adding that Jatav tried to reach Chandni on her phone but got no response.

On November 23, he, his mother and family members reached Faranji and enquired about Chandni.

However, they were told that she had gone back to Delhi, police said.

Jatav, after going back to Delhi, lodged a complaint at the Mayur Vihar Police Station against Chandni's brothers, accusing them of abducting her, they said.

"The Delhi Police during investigation reached Faranji and inquired about the whereabouts of Chandni. Sudhir and Sunil during interrogation confessed to killing her and burying the body in a field," an official said.

The Delhi Police along with the local Kishni police on Thursday dug a spot at the field to recover the body, but it was not there.

However, a day later Chandni's mother Sukhrani showed police the actual spot at the field, and the body was found, "Sudhir, Sunil and Sukhrani are in custody, and the Delhi Police has converted the offence from abduction to murder, Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey told PTI on Saturday.

He said Chandni was called from Delhi as per their plan and was shot dead, and buried in the field.

The body has been sent for post mortem, the officer said.