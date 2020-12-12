STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two women Naxals killed in separate encounters in Madhya Pradesh

While one of the Naxals was killed around 11 pm on Friday, another one was eliminated around 7 am on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari told reporters.

Published: 12th December 2020 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Naxals, Encounter

For representational purposes

By PTI

BALAGHAT: Two women Naxals were killed in separate encounters with police in a forest area of Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district bordering Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

While one of the Naxals was killed around 11 pm on Friday, another one was eliminated around 7 am on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari told reporters.

"The two slain Maoists are yet to be identified officially.

However, some people who were earlier associated with the rebels claimed on the basis of their pictures that one of them was from Gadchiroli in Maharashtra and another one from Bastar in Chhattisgarh," he said.

The encounters took place under Kirnapur police station area, police said.

Tiwari said the police have received inputs that the Maoist leadership was pushing the rebels from Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh to Balaghat and Mandla in MP in order to further their plans in Maharashtra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp