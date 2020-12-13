STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amarinder Singh slams Arvind Kejriwal’s 'theatrics', says using farm stir for political gain

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said he will observe a daylong fast on Monday in response to a call given by the farmers protesting against three new farm laws.

Published: 13th December 2020 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel stand along a highway on the Haryana-Rajasthan border to stop farmers from joining protests in Delhi

Police personnel stand along a highway on the Haryana-Rajasthan border to stop farmers from joining protests in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh once again hit out at his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of indulging in “theatrics” and exploiting the farmers’ agitation to further his party’s electoral agenda in Punjab. 

In response to Kejriwal’s announcement to observe a day-long fast on Monday in response to the farmers’ call, Amarinder said in a statement that the AAP government “shamelessly” notified one of the “black farm laws” on November 23 and was now “indulging in theatrics by announcing that they’d be sitting on fast in support of the farmers’ hunger strike”.

Castigating his Delhi counterpart for misleading the farmers, the Punjab CM said, “Do you have no shame? At a time when our farmers are braving the winter cold on the roads outside your city, and many of them are dying fighting for their rights, all you can think of is how to make the most of the opportunity to promote your political interests. Instead of doing anything constructive to help the protesting farmers, who are sitting outside the city for past 17 days to seek justice, you and your party are busy playing politics.” 

The statement rubbished Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann’s allegations that the Amarinder government has signed a power purchase deal with the Adani group. Terming Mann a comedian, the CM said, “In sharp contrast to the Kejriwal government which had been thriving on Ambani crumbs and had been touting its power reforms under the Reliance-run BSES as its biggest achievement, the Punjab government had neither signed any agreement with Adani Power nor was even aware of the private players bidding for power purchase in the state.”

Pointing out that Punjab had been purchasing additional power to support farmers during the sowing season for years, he said it was obvious that Kejriwal and his party neither knew nor cared about what the needs of the farmers were and were only concerned about taking advantage of their plight for vested political interests.

