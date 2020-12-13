STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal minister unhappy with Trinamool affairs meets party secretary general

TMC's poll strategist Prashant Kishore was reported to be present at the meeting.

Published: 13th December 2020 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Days after airing his grievance against a section of party leadership, West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee on Sunday met Trinamool Congress (TMC) secretary general Partha Chatterjee and discussed future strategies of the TMC.

TMC's poll strategist Prashant Kishore was reported to be present at the meeting.

"The party secretary general had called me for a meeting, where we discussed future strategies. There may be more such meetings in the coming days and more discussions will be held," Banerjee told reporters after an hour-long meeting at Chatterjee's residence.

The state forest minister said that if there is any misgiving within the party, that can certainly be resolved through dialogue.

Asked about posters of Banerjee and heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikary, who has distanced himself from the TMC and given up his ministerial position, appearing together at various places, he said that both of them are individuals and have their own issues, and it should not be "bracketed together".

"I do not know who have put up the posters and I do not support it, we are individuals and should not be bracketed together," Banerjee said.

At an apolitical function in the city on December 5, Banerjee had said that those who are working in the interest of the people and are able and hardworking are not getting due importance, while those sitting in air-conditioned chambers think that the public can be fooled are getting importance "just because they keep the people, who matter to them, in good humour."

After attending another function at Kamarpukur on December 11, the minister had said, "I am not taking back my earlier statement I had made at an apolitical function in Kolkata. I spoke my mind".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool Congress Partha Chatterjee Rajib Banerjee Prashant Kishore Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp