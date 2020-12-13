STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP activist found dead near home in Bengal's East Burdwan

Though police did not confirm Sukhdeb Pramanik's political affiliation, his family and the BJP said he was associated with the party.

Published: 13th December 2020 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 09:16 PM

By PTI

BURRDWAN: A BJP activist was found dead near his residence in West Bengal's East Burdwan district on Sunday, triggering protests by party workers, who alleged that he was killed by members of the ruling TMC.

His body was retrieved from a pond in Purbasthali area and sent for post mortem, a police officer said.

Family members claimed that Pramanik, an active youth worker of the BJP, went missing after participating in a saffron party rally two days ago.

The BJP has announced that it will hit the streets in Purbasthali area on Monday, demanding "immediate punishment for his assailants".

Local TMC leaders, however, accused the saffron party of trying to "politicise every unnatural death" ahead of assembly elections, likely to be held in April-May next year.

Pramanik's death comes a day after another BJP worker, Saikat Bhawal, was killed in an attack in North 24 Parganas.

The saffron camp has blamed "goons sheltered by the TMC" for Bhawal's death in Halisahar, a charge denied by the ruling party.

TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim said, "We don't believe in the politics of murder."

