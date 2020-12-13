STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP leader gets Rs 15,000 demand from UP minister's fake Facebook account

Firozabad's Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey said local BJP leader Amit Gupta has lodged a complaint that someone tried to trick him into parting with the money.

Published: 13th December 2020 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, first information report

For representational purposes

By PTI

FIROZABAD: Tricksters tried to dupe a local BJP leader here of Rs 15,000 by raising demand of the money using a fake Facebook account of Uttar Pradesh Rural Development Minister Rajendra Singh alias Moti Singh, police said on Sunday.

Firozabad's Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey said local BJP leader Amit Gupta has lodged a complaint that someone tried to trick him into parting with the money by sending a request for it through a fake Facebook account of the minister, who is also the in-charge of the Firozabad district.

Quoting from Gupta's complaint, the SSP said the leader had received a friendship request on his Facebook account, and thinking it to be a genuine one of the minister, he accepted it.

But soon after accepting the friendship request, he got a mail on it demanding a sum of Rs 15,000, following which he contacted the minister's office and found that it was a fake account.

Gupta subsequently reported the matter to the police, which registered an FIR and transferred the case of the Cyber Cell of the UP police, said the SSP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Rajendra Singh Moti Singh Facebook
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp