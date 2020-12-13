BJP national president JP Nadda tests positive for COVID-19

By Online Desk

BJP national president JP Nadda has tested positive for coronavirus, he confirmed on Sunday.

Tweeting in Hindi, he wrote:

Upon experiencing symptoms akin to that of coronavirus, I got myself tested and the report has returned positive. I'm feeling fine and have gone into isolation upon the advice of my doctors. I'm also following all rules and regulations. Request those who came in contact with me to quarantine themselves and also get tested.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है, डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर होम आइसोलेशन में सभी दिशा- निर्देशो का पालन कर रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है, जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 13, 2020

Earlier in the day, he asserted that the results of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections reflect people's faith in the leadership and policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Congratulations to NDA partner UPPL and Assam CM @sarbanandsonwal, State President @ranjeetkrdas, senior min @himantabiswa & @bjp4assam for securing clear majority in Assam BTC election. The result shows the faith of people in leadership and policies of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji," Nadda said in a tweet.

The BJP on Sunday decided to join hands with the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) to jointly form the next Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) after the just concluded polls resulted in a hung House, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

(With PTI inputs)