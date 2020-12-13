BTC polls fallout: Miffed BPF ministers keep away from Assam Cabinet meeting

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Hours after BJP dumped its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) in the Bodoland Territorial Council to join hands with its rival United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), the three BPF ministers on Sunday skipped the Cabinet meet, chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, without any intimation.

The BJP-led Assam government has three cabinet ministers from the BPF -- Pramila Rani Brahma, Chandan Brahma and Rihon Daimary.

"The three BPF ministers were absent. We do not know why they did not attend the Cabinet meeting," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary told reporters outside the CM's residence, where the cabinet meet took place.

The government will "try to know" why the trio were absent in the crucial cabinet meeting, which approved a proposal to close down all government-run Madrassas and Sanskrit Tols in the state, he added.

"The name plates of the three ministers were there in their respective seats. They did not inform us about their absence," said Patowary, who is also the Spokesperson of the Assam Government.

The results of the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) gave a fractured mandate with BPF becoming the single largest party with 17 seats.

The UPPL has won 12 and the BJP nine, while the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) and Congress have bagged one seat each.

The BJP ditched its alliance partner BPF and allied with UPPL and GSP to jointly form the next BTC, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said during the day in presence of all the leaders from the two new parties.

The BJP and BPF contested the BTC elections separately and both the parties were engaged in a bitter campaign with usage of many unparliamentary words by the leaders of the two forces.

BJP is running its first state government in Assam in alliance with the BPF and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

The BJP, which does not have a majority, is the single largest party with currently 60 MLAs in the 126-member Assam Assembly, BPF and AGP have 14 and 12 lawmakers respectively.

Polls in Assam are due in April-May next year.