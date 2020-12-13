CRPF book chronicles valour of those who laid down life during 2001 Parliament attack

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has brought out a book chronicling the valour of its bravehearts, including Kamlesh Kumari who sacrificed her life during the Parliament attack in 2001.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla released the book in his chamber on the anniversary of the attack on Sunday.

"I am sure that this book will fill hearts of everyone with pride and inspire the generations to come," Birla said.

PDG, CRPF guard paid homage to the bravehearts who laid down their lives protecting temple of democracy during terrorist attack on Parliament on 13 Dec 2001@crpfindia @loksabhaspeaker @LokSabhaSectt pic.twitter.com/fikteVvPsx — Parliament Duty Group, CRPF (@pdgcrpf) December 13, 2020

CRPF DG A P Maheshwari said a series of books has been planned to chronicle the life stories of CRPF bravehearts.

The first book in this series is a collection of 13 most exemplary acts of valour of the force personnel.

Released the book 'The Shaurya Unbound', which narrates stories of exemplary courage of @crpfindia bravehearts. I am sure that this book will fill hearts of everyone with pride and inspire the generations to come. pic.twitter.com/7gIrLs5yJI — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) December 13, 2020

"The glorious history of the CRPF has been scripted by its bravehearts who served the nation with sheer grit, indomitable courage and unflinching commitment to duty.

The acts of valour of these fearless men and women have been recognised with more than 2,000 gallantry medals," Maheshwari said.

CRPF DIG Nitu, who is co-author of the book, said the authors have taken great care in bringing the intricate details of the operations with valuable insights.

The book does not just limit itself to the action of operation but reaches the emotions of personal life of the CRPF bravehearts.