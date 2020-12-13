STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Election Commission official to visit West Bengal next week to review Assembly poll preparation

Sources in the EC indicated that Deputy EC Sudip Jain's visit might lead to the visit of the full bench of the Commission early January.

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)

KOLKATA: In the run up to the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Deputy Election Commissioner (EC) in-charge of the state, Sudip Jain, will visit the state on December 17. During his two-day visit, Jain is likely to visit North Bengal too. Sources in the EC indicated that Jain’s visit might lead to the visit of the full bench of the Commission early January.

"He will come to see the election preparedness under the '‘New Normal' situation and give necessary instructions for the assembly polls. There will be an increase of booths up to 25 per cent because of the pandemic and hence, the polling machinery will have to redesigned," said an official of the EC.

The deletion and inclusion of the voters in electoral rolls are going on and the election commission will publish the final list on January 15. According to the sources, all districts magistrates have been asked to submit a detailed report regarding the law and order situation in their respective districts.

"The DMs have been asked to map the sensitive and high-sensitive booths and identify those who were responsible for triggering violence in previous elections. They have also been asked to mention the number of pending non-bailable cases and seizure of arms and ammunition in the report," said an official of the commission. At present, West Bengal has around 79,000 polling booths.

