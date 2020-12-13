STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guwahati Diary: All that is happening in the 'Seven Sisters'

The organisational activities of BJP, which heads the Assam's ruling coalition, have gained momentum with the visit of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to the state.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Northeast’s first human milk bank opens in Guwahati

The Satribari Christian Hospital in Guwahati opened the first "Human Milk Bank" of the Northeast. Financial assistance by the Rotary Club made it possible. The hospital said that some mothers cannot produce enough milk post-delivery due to various factors.

"So, the best option for such a baby is pasteurized donor milk, stored in a milk bank. At the milk bank, we collect milk from the donor mother, who has enough milk and willing to donate. It is then pasteurized and stored in a deep freezer. We can store milk from six months to six years," the hospital said.

BJP, RSS step up activities ahead of Assembly polls in Assam

The organisational activities of BJP, which heads the Assam’s ruling coalition, have gained momentum with the visit of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to the state. In the past two days he met Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state BJP chief Ranjit Kumar Dass, several ministers and the leaders of various right wing organisations.

According to a BJP insider, Bhagwat guided them on how the party and the organisations should go about as the state braces for Assembly elections due early next year. The RSS has managed to spread its reach in every nook and corner of Assam. Many attribute the BJP’s juggernaut in the state to the RSS’s continued activities, especially in remote areas.

Guwahati Zoo to be upgraded to global standards

The The Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden, popularly known as Guwahati Zoo, will get a makeover as it will be upgraded to international standards as decided by the Central government. Divisional Forest Officer Tejas Mariswamy, who is attached to the Guwahati Zoo, said it would collaborate with a foreign zoo for knowledge-sharing, DPR preparation, enclosure designing, animal management etc.

"We will be in direct contact with our foreign counterpart. We can follow their practices and implement them here. The government will give us guidelines about the things that we have to do. There will be exchange of animals. As such, we will get exotic animals," he said.

IIT-Guwahati imparts training on grille fabrication

The IIT-Guwahati, in collaboration with Yuva Vikash Kendra, Guwahati, organised a hands-on training on entrepreneurial development programme on grille fabrication. The key theme of the intense training programme was skilling the youth so they can initiate their own small business enterprises.

A total of 11 youth participated in the programme. One of them said he wished to start his own workshop in his village. "I am also looking forward to attending more related trainings at IIT-Guwahati to enhance my skills and make my future business a bigger enterprise," he said.

