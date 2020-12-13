Haryana government wants MPs, MLAs included on COVID-19 vaccination priority list

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The BJP-led Haryana government has written to the Union Government that priority should be given to all the Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the state when the COVID-19 vaccination drive begins.

Sources said that the state government wrote a letter to the Union Health Ministry on December 10 requesting that public representatives (MPs and MLAs) be included in the priority list for COVID vaccination as they are at high risk of getting exposed to the virus.

Also, government officials such as deputy commissioners, sub-divisional magistrates, tehsildars and parwaris have been recommended to be put on the priority list.

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said that the state health department has written to the Union Health Ministry recommending that public representatives who come in contact with the masses during their work also be included in the list. Those on the frontline of fight against the coronavirus such as doctors, nurses and paramedics are already on the priority list.

The Minister also said the state government is making all preparations in terms of building database of priority groups, cold chain infrastructure and identification and training of vaccinators. There are 90 MLAs and 15 MPs in the state.