India's active COVID caseload falls to 3.62 per cent of total cases: Health Ministry

While 30,254 persons were found to be COVID-19 positive in the country in a span of 24 hours, 33,136 new recoveries were registered during the same period.

Published: 13th December 2020 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, COVID Testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Steadily following the trend set over the past few weeks, India's COVID-19 active caseload has fallen to 3.62 per cent of the total cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The trend of registering more daily recoveries than the daily cases has led to a continuous contraction of India's active caseload, which presently stands at 3,56,546 as on date.

This has led to a net decline of 3,273 cases from the total active caseload in a day, the ministry said.

India reported one of the lowest cases per million population in the world (158) in the last seven days; much lower than many other countries of the Western Hemisphere, it underlined.

"The total recovered cases stand at 93,57,464 as on date. The gap between recoveries and active cases is steadily increasing and it has crossed 90 lakh (90,00,918) as on date," the ministry highlighted.

It said 75.23 per cent of the new recovered cases are contributed by 10 states and union territories.

Kerala leads with 5,268 persons recovering from COVID-19 while Maharashtra recorded 3,949 recoveries.

Delhi registered another 3,191 daily recoveries.

Ten states and union territories -- Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat -- have contributed 75.71 per cent of the new coronavirus infections.

Kerala reported 5,949 cases in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra registered 4,259 new cases on Saturday while West Bengal recorded 1,935 new cases.

A total of 391 case fatalities have been reported in a day.

Around 77.78 per cent of them are from 10 states and union territories.

None of the states and UTs reported double digit daily fatalities in a span of 24 hours.

About 79.28 per cent of the new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra, which reported 80 deaths.

Delhi also saw a fatality count of 47 while West Bengal reported 44 new deaths.

When compared globally, India recorded one of the lowest new case fatalities per million population in the last seven days.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 98,57,029 with 30,254 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,43,019 with 391 new fatalities, data updated at 8 am showed.

