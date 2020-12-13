STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai Police arrests Republic TV CEO in alleged TRP manipulation case

Earlier, Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami moved the Bombay HC seeking a stay to further investigation by police related to TRP scam.

Published: 13th December 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani

Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani (Photo | Twitter/@VickMaverick)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police has arrested Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani in the alleged TRP manipulation case.

Recently, Republic TV Network has alleged that its Assistant Vice President (Distribution) Ghanshyam Singh, who was released on bail by a city court on December 5 in the TRP controversy case, was "tortured and assaulted" during interrogation by Mumbai police.

An interim application has been filed by Republic Media Network before Bombay High Court stating that Singh was lashed with "chakki belt" while he was in the custody of Mumbai Police. He was arrested on November 10 in connection with the alleged Television Rating Point (TRP) scam.

ALSO READ | Arnab Goswami ignored Anvay Naik's suicide threat: Charge sheet

The interim application says that police force was saying in Marathi "inko maaro maro maro".

It says that Singh was forced to extend his hand before the police officers and he was whipped by a chakki belt three times (twice on the right hand and once on the left hand).

"It is thus clear that the methods of torture were preplanned and put in place even before Mr Singh's questioning commenced, given the room was already laden with the said torture tools. Mr Singh suffered immense pain and cried out loudly because of the force with which the police officer was lashing him but the subordinate police officers following the instruction of the senior police officer kept lashing him," the application says.

Singh had appeared before the Mumbai Police on October 9, October 11, October 20 and October 21 and was arrested by the Mumbai Police on November 10.

Earlier, Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami moved the Bombay High Court on Tuesday seeking a stay to further investigation by the Mumbai police in the alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation scam.

The petition, filed by Goswami and ARG Outlier Media which owns Republic TV, also alleged that one of the employees of the firm was tortured by the police in custody.

It sought protection for all employees from the "malicious witch hunt" allegedly being carried out by the Maharashtra authorities.

(With PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Republic TV CEO TRP manipulation case Vikas Khanchandani Mumbai Police Arnab Goswami
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp