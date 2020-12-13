STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan ULB polls: Congress puts up a strong show after rural elections shocker

Seven candidates of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), two each of the CPI and CPI (M) and one of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) also won in the ULBs spread across 12 districts.

Published: 13th December 2020 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The ruling Congress in Rajasthan won 620, the BJP 548, and independent candidates bagged 595 of the total 1,775 ward councillor posts in 50 urban local bodies for which results were declared on Sunday, according to a State Election Commission official.

Seven candidates of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), two each of the CPI and CPI (M) and one of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) also won in the ULBs spread across 12 districts of Rajasthan, the State Election Commission spokesperson said.

As many as 2,622 polling booths were set up for the election.

A total of 14.32 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise while 7,249 candidates were in the fray.

The notification for the election to the post of chairman in these local bodies will be issued on December 14.

The voting for the post of chairman will be held on December 20, while for the vice-chairman post, it will be conducted on December 21.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan ULB polls congress Rajasthan BJP Bahujan Samaj Party Rashtriya Loktantrik Party
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp