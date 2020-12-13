STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP man killed by wife, daughter-in-law for having illicit relationship: Police

The man had four sons, all living in Mumbai as migrant workers, the SP said, adding two of them were married and their wives were living in the village here with their in-laws.

Published: 13th December 2020 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

BHADOHI: A 55-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife and elder daughter-in-law in a village in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh for having an illicit relation with his younger daughter-in-law, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in a village under Koirana police station of the district on late Saturday night when the man's wife and their elder daughter-in-law attacked him and slashed his throat with a knife, said Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh.

The SP said the man was rushed to a hospital but was declared "brought dead".

The man had four sons, all living in Mumbai as migrant workers, the SP said, adding two of them were married and their wives were living in the village here with their in-laws.

The man had developed an illicit relationship with his younger daughter-in-law, and this was vehemently objected to by his wife and elder daughter-in-law, who had sent the younger one to her parents' house.

Infuriated over this, some time back, the man had attacked his elder daughter-in-law and damaged her eyes, said police, adding he had also turned her and his wife out of the main house, forcing them to live in another house some 100 meters away in the same street.

Around four-five days ago, the man had brought back his younger daughter-in-law from her parents' place to live with him, said police.

The man's wife and his elder daughter-in-law last night barged into the man's house and attacked him, following which the younger daughter-in-law fled the house and reached a police station where she told police that her mother-in-law and sister-in-law had attacked her and her father-in-law.

As the police reached the man's house, they found him lying in a pool of blood with his neck slit open, said police, adding he was rushed to the district hospital but could not be saved.

The SP said a preliminary probe into the matter has revealed that the deceased had illicit relation with his younger daughter-in-law.

The police have registered a murder case and informed all four sons of the deceased, said the SP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP crime Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp