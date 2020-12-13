STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh​ govt doctors should serve in dept for 10 years: official

The new order stated that government doctors should return to their native departments after returning from PG courses.

Published: 13th December 2020 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Doctor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Government doctors in Uttar Pradesh completing postgraduate courses will have to give their services in the department for 10 years or pay a compensation of Rs 1 crore, according to an official.

The order, issued last Wednesday, reiterated an earlier one issued on April 3, 2017.

It said had been cases of some doctors completing the PG course and seeking a no-objection certificate (NOC) for doing senior residentship, which would not be allowed and they had to return to their native departments.

According to the earlier order, the PMHS (provincial medical and health services) doctors opting for postgraduation get additional marks, especially for serving in rural areas.

"On completion of the course, it's mandatory for them to serve in the government department continuously for 10 years," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said in a statement on Saturday.

The new order stated that government doctors should return to their native departments after returning from PG courses, failing which they would have to pay Rs 1 crore to the government, Prasad said.

He added that those leaving the PG course midway would be debarred from seeking admission for three years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh govt doctors
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp