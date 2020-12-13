STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Voting underway for sixth phase of DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir

As many as 7,48,301 electors, including 3,90,432 male and 3,57,869 female voters, will decide the fate of 124 candidates in the Kashmir division & 121 in the Jammu.

Published: 13th December 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

An elderly voter being escorted by her daughters as she arrives to cast her vote in DDC elections, at Wakura. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

JAMMU: Polling is underway for the sixth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in which over 7.48 lakh voters in 31 DDC constituencies will cast their votes today, in the first-ever DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Braving the cold weather conditions, voters arrived at a polling booth in RS Pura here. Necessary COVID-19 protocols were been followed at the booth including temperature check and social distancing.

As many as 7,48,301 electors, including 3,90,432 male and 3,57,869 female voters, will decide the fate of 124 candidates in the Kashmir division for 14 seats, and 121 in the Jammu division for 17 seats. 334 Panch and 77 Sarpanch seats will also witness voting across the union territory.

A total of 2,071 polling stations have been designated with 1,208 in the Kashmir division and 863 in the Jammu division, State Election Commissioner (SEC), KK Sharma said at a press conference here.

Of 127 sarpanch vacancies notified in the sixth phase, 37 have been elected unopposed. There will be a contest in 77 constituencies and 229 candidates including 65 females are in the fray.

Out of the total 1,548 panch vacancies notified in this phase, 334 constituencies will go for elections with 740 candidates contesting the elections including 180 female candidates.

All necessary arrangements including election material, security arrangements and manpower have been put in poll-going areas.

Arrangements have also been put in place to ensure the safety of all stakeholders including the voters coming to vote at the polling stations in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

