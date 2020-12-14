STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
411 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 7 more deaths

Published: 14th December 2020 10:07 AM

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational Image. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

THANE: As many as 411 new COVID-19 cases have been found in Thane, taking the tally in the Maharashtra district to 2,36,209, an official said on Monday.

The district has also recorded seven more deaths due to the viral infection, raising the toll to 5,816, he said.

Currently, there are 5,639 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 2,24,754 patients have recovered.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 95.15 per cent, the mortality rate is 2.46 per cent, while the active cases constitute 2.39 per cent of the total cases reported so far, the official said.

Among cities in the district, Kalyan has so far reported 55,751 coronavirus cases, Thane-53,486, Navi Mumbai- 49,653 and Mira Bhayander-24,853, he said.

Thane city has till now reported 1,271 deaths due to the viral infection, followed by Kalyan-1,081, Navi Mumbai- 1,015 and Mira Bhayander-771,he added.

The neighbouring Palghar district has so far recorded a total of 43,600 COVID-19 cases and 1,173 deaths due to the disease, an official from the district administration said.

