65-year-old killed by elephant in Chhattisgarh; fourth death in one week 

Budhram Singh Gond was attacked by the tusker at around 1:30 am when he was asleep in his hut in Ghutra Para village under Katghora forest division, he said.

Published: 14th December 2020

By PTI

KORBA: A 65-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Korba district in the early hours of Monday, taking the toll from such incidents to four in the last one week, an official said.

Budhram Singh Gond was attacked by the tusker at around 1:30 am when he was asleep in his hut in Ghutra Para village under Katghora forest division, he said.

"At least two pachyderms entered the village and one of them destroyed Gond's hut and then trampled him to death. The kin of the victim was given immediate aid of Rs 25,000, and remaining 5.75 lakh will be given after more formalities," the official said.

Meanwhile, some villagers created uproar over the continuous elephant attacks in the area, which falls in Pasaan forest range where a herd of 45 jumbos has been roaming.

The protesters were pacified by officials and told that a team from West Bengal was being deployed to chase away the jumbos, he added.

In the past one week, while three people have died in elephant attacks in Pasaan area, one person lost his life in Lemru, he added.

The state has also reported 15 elephants deaths due to various reasons, including electrocution, between June and October this year, with most of the deaths taking place in northern Chhattisgarh.

