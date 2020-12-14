STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Agri laws: Ex-diplomats slam Canada, say protesting farmers' hardened stance due to its 'support'

They added that cooperation between the Khalistanis and Pakistani diplomatic posts has also been taking place behind the scenes.

Published: 14th December 2020 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel stand along a highway on the Haryana-Rajasthan border to stop farmers from joining protests in Delhi against the recent agricultural reforms. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHi: Slamming Canadian premier Justin Trudeau's statement on the ongoing farmers' protest in India as "uncalled for, disconnected with ground realities and served merely to fan the flames", a group of former Indian diplomats claimed on Monday that Canada's support has led to the protesters hardening their stand and adopting an "all or nothing" approach.

"Not unoften bilateral political equations develop stress" due to the propensity of some Canadian political parties and leaders to engage in "vote bank politics", they said, noting that it is well known that separatist and violent Khalistani elements carry out anti-India activities from the safety of the Canadian soil.

The open letter issued by 'Indian Ambassdors' Group', which included former diplomats Vishnu Prakash, Ajay Swarup, G S Iyer and S K Mathur, lashed out at Trudeau, saying such blatant interference in India's internal affairs to appease a section of the Liberal party's voter base is completely unacceptable and will cast a long shadow on bilateral relations.

Expressing concern over activities of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada, the statement said they are also radicalising the Canadian youth with far-reaching consequences, which is being ignored at the altar of short-term political expediency.

"Khalistani elements in Canada control a number of prominent Gurudwaras which gives them access to substantial funds, some of which are allegedly diverted to the electoral campaign of political parties especially the Liberals," it said, targeting the country's ruling party.

"Back home, encouraged by the Canadian support, the protesters have hardened their stance, adopting an all or nothing approach," the former diplomats said.

They added that cooperation between the Khalistanis and Pakistani diplomatic posts has also been taking place behind the scenes.

Pakistani diplomats conspicuously participate in such pro-Khalistani events, and Canadian authorities turn Nelson's eye, they said, adding that Canada deleted all references to radical Khalistanis and Sikh extremism in the "2018 Public Report on the Terrorist Threat to Canada" allegedly bowing to their pressure and threats.

"This editorial jugglery may be good enough for domestic purposes, but the fact remains that neither Canada nor any other state can condone fundamentalism, violent extremism or terrorism under international law," the statement said.

The former diplomats said such behaviour, against well-established diplomatic norms, is also bound to hurt Canada's own standing in the world.

"It further carries the risk of other nations repaying Canada in the same token. India wishes to have the best of ties with Canada. However, no relationship can be one sided. Nor can any country especially India ignore actions which are prejudicial to her national interests and territorial integrity.

The choice and decision rests with the people of Canada," it said.

The former IFS officers said the irony is that Canada is one of the most strident critics of India's minimum support price (MSP) at the WTO, and, yet actuated by questionable motives, suddenly opted to express concern and support for the farmers.

Commenting over farmers' protest, Trudeau had recently said the "situation is concerning, and we're all very worried about family and friends".

Reacting strongly, India summoned Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel and told him that Trudeau's remarks constituted an "unacceptable interference" in the country's internal affairs and these actions, if continued, will have a "seriously damaging" impact on the bilateral ties.

PTI KR SMN 12141557 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farm laws Farmer protests Canada
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp