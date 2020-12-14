Amid farmers' stir, fourth group in two weeks extend support to new agri laws after meeting Tomar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As farmers' protest against the three new agri laws continues, yet another delegation of farmers, led by All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC), met agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday to extend their support to the contentious legislation.

This is a fourth group of farmers to have extended their support to the laws in the past two weeks.

Led by its General Secretary Gunavath Patil Hangergekar, the AIKCC, which has presence in 28 states, submitted a representation to the Agriculture Minister seeking continuation of the three farm laws, though with some amendments.

The previous groups were from Haryana and Uttarakhand "We got to see the light of these laws after many years of struggle. We are aware that farmers protesting at Delhi borders are misled by some forces. We don't want such forces to take away the freedom the laws aim to give to farmers across the country," Patil told PTI after the meeting.

Some amendments pertaining to dispute resolutions are required to protect the interest of farmers, otherwise the laws in general are in favour of the farming community, he said.

"We want the government to set up a tribunal to fast-track dispute resolutions if an agreement between two parties are violated.

It is because sub-divisional magistrates and deputy commissioners do not have time, and civil courts take long time to settle the case," Patil said.

Patil, a former president of Shetkari Sanghatan of Maharashtra, said that Sharad Pawar, the NCP chief and Agriculture Minister during the UPA tenure, who had pushed these reforms "should not have opposed" these laws.

Haryana MPs, MLAs meet Tomar

DELHI: A delegation of Hayana MPs and MLAs on Monday met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, amid an ongoing protest by thousands of farmers on various borders of the national capital against three new central farm laws.

Union Minister of State for Water Resources Ratanlal Kataria, Lok Sabha MPs Dharamveer Singh and Nayab Singh Saini and Rajya Sabha MP DP Vats and some MLAs were present in the meeting.

The meeting follows talks between Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Tomar on Saturday, after which the state leader had hoped that the talks between the Centre and the protesting farmer unions would resume soon to break the deadlock.

After meeting Tomar here, Chautala had said the crop procurement at the government-decided MSP (minimum support price) would be ensured for each farmer till the time he was part of the state government.

Chautala had also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Food, Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, before meeting Tomar and had asserted that the Haryana government was stable as of now.

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader has been facing pressure from the opposition and some Haryana farmers to withdraw from the BJP-led government in the state.

He had earlier said he will resign if the MSP system is threatened.

Farmer unions, particularly in Punjab and Haryana, say that the new laws will lead to the dismantling of the MSP system under which government agencies buy their crop at an assured price.

Their protest on various borders of the national capital has entered its third week.

In its proposal to farmers on Wednesday last week, the Centre had said it will give a written assurance that the MSP system will remain and also redress their other key concerns.

The unions, however, are demanding complete rollback of the central laws and have threatened to intensify their agitation.