Bihar: Danapur railway division runs 21 trains at 130 kmph after infra upgradation

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Danapur division of East Central Railway (ECR) has achieved the feat of running 21 express trains at the speed of 130 kmph on the mainline in Bihar.

After upgrading the 390-km long ‘Jhajha to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (erstwhile Mughalsarai) station’ route, the Danapur division has started running these trains that drastically reduced the journey time.

Senior divisional commercial manager (SDCM) of Danapur, Aadhar Raj said that 21 express trains between the Pundit Deendayal Upadhyay junction and Jhajha via Patna on the mainline of Danapur division are being run at 130kmph.

"It is a big achievement for us. The upgradations of rail line not only improved the punctuality of express trains but also reduced the journey time on the mainline", he said, adding that more such trains will also get high speed gradually.

Aadhar Raj, known for doing a slew of passengers-friendly services, said that national flags of 100 meter in height have also been installed at 10 big stations of the Danapur division at prime locations.