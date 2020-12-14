STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CoBRA Deputy commandant injured in Sukma demining operation dies

According to the CPRF spokesperson BC Patra, the CoBRA officer Vikas Kumar was hit by splinters when an IED planted by Maoists exploded while it was being defused by the forces.

Published: 14th December 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

CoBRA commandos in action during a counter-insurgency operation

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A deputy commandant of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) — a special unit of CRPF, who was injured in the de-mining operation at strife-torn Sukma district, succumbed to his injuries in a private hospital in Raipur.

According to the CPRF spokesperson BC Patra, the CoBRA officer Vikas Kumar was hit by splinters when an IED planted by Maoists exploded while it was being defused by the forces.

“He was air-lifted to Raipur for better medical attention but unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday”, he said.

The deceased officer belonged to 208th battalion of CoBRA based in Sukma. The incident occurred between the Pallodi and Kistaram villages in Sukma on Sunday noon.

The Commando Battalion for a Resolute Action (CoBRA) is an elite jungle warfare unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Earlier, on November 28, an officer of the CoBRA unit was killed and nine commandos were injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chintalnar area of Sukma, located around 450 km from the state capital Raipur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh IED blast CoBRA officer Sukma landmine Maoists
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp