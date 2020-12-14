CoBRA Deputy commandant injured in Sukma demining operation dies

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: A deputy commandant of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) — a special unit of CRPF, who was injured in the de-mining operation at strife-torn Sukma district, succumbed to his injuries in a private hospital in Raipur.

According to the CPRF spokesperson BC Patra, the CoBRA officer Vikas Kumar was hit by splinters when an IED planted by Maoists exploded while it was being defused by the forces.

“He was air-lifted to Raipur for better medical attention but unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday”, he said.

The deceased officer belonged to 208th battalion of CoBRA based in Sukma. The incident occurred between the Pallodi and Kistaram villages in Sukma on Sunday noon.

The Commando Battalion for a Resolute Action (CoBRA) is an elite jungle warfare unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Earlier, on November 28, an officer of the CoBRA unit was killed and nine commandos were injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chintalnar area of Sukma, located around 450 km from the state capital Raipur.