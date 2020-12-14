STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don't 'blindly oppose' new farm laws: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy

The laws brought out by the Centre are in public domain and farmers could seek clarifications from any one, including himself, at any time, he said.

Published: 14th December 2020 09:38 PM

Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Union Minister Kishan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday claimed that the Centre has "freed farmers from chains" by bringing in the three Farm laws. Except for Punjab farmers, the rest of the nation had welcomed the new legislations, he said.

Addressing a press conference at BJP State office, Kishan appealed to Opposition parties not to "blindly" criticise the Farmers' Acts for the sake of opposing BJP-led Central government.

The MoS appealed to farmers to talk to any BJP leader, including him by calling them, to clear their apprehensions. Claiming that BJP has been implementing a slew of farmer- friendly initiatives, he said, "BJP ensuring uninterrupted power to the agriculture sector by connecting the grid in 'One Nation - One Grid' scheme."

Rs 1.48 lakh crore loans given

The Central government has been ensuring that fertilisers are reaching farmers. We have increased the MSP for food grains, provided subsidies for drip irrigation, and sanctioned Rs 1.48 lakh crore agricultural loans through banks". He said that Central government was ready to make amendments to the “reformative” Farm laws, if the farmers or Opposition parties handed out constructive suggestions.

'Congress brought in Ambani's Reliance Fresh'

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said, "It was during the Congress regime, under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh that Mukesh Ambani had entered the food business in the form of Reliance Fresh."

Explaining the provisions of Farmers' Acts, he said that contract farming was not new for Telangana, even in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's constituency ITC company was involved in contract farming by providing farmers with input cost, seeds, and fertilisers.

"Though the movement was limited to Punjab, there have been reports in the media misguiding farmers. BJP has come to power with the mandate of farmers. We will not implement a law which harms farmers," he said. Terming the Bharat Bandh as a Sarkari Bandh in Telangana, he questioned DGP Mahender Reddy for not arresting IT Minister KT Rama Rao and MLC Kavitha for staging rasta rokos and dharnas.

