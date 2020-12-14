STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Election of 10 Rajya Sabha MPs challenged in Allahabad High Court

The petition was moved by businessman Prakash Bajaj, who was supported by the Samajwadi Party in the elections.

Published: 14th December 2020 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 10:50 PM   |  A+A-

allahabad high court

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The election of 10 newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs was challenged before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday.

The petition was moved by businessman Prakash Bajaj, who was supported by the Samajwadi Party in the elections.

The petitioner's lawyer, Vivek Kumar Singh, said the returning officer had wrongly rejected the nomination of Bajaj, citing a fault in his affidavit and form and all the 10 MPs were declared unopposed on November 2, 2020.

"Since the nomination was arbitrarily rejected, the elections should be conducted afresh", demanded the petitioner.

The petition has been filed in the registry of the Court and is likely to come up for hearing on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samajwadi Party Prakash Bajaj Rajya Sabha Allahabad High Court
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp