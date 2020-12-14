Indian armed forces will leave no stone unturned to safeguard our frontiers: CDS Bipin Rawat

By ANI

KOLKATA: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that the Indian armed forces will leave no stone unturned to safeguard our frontiers be it at land, air or ocean.

Speaking at the launch of the first project 17-A Frigate Warship from GRSE Yard, CDS Rawat said, "China's attempt to change the status quo on Line of Actual Control along the northern border amidst COVID-19 pandemic necessitates high-level preparation on land, sea and air."

"I am fully confident that Indian Armed Forces will leave no stone unturned to safeguard our frontiers be it at land, air or ocean," Rawat said.

Rawat said, "The government through its policies has actively promoted Make in India and its vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat to ensure large defence contracts are executed by Indian firms with employment being generated within our own country."