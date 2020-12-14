STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Pratap Sarnaik submits breach of privilege notice against Kangana Ranaut

Sarnaik in his notice says that ED has conducted two raids at his residence and has found nothing suspicious in those raids.

Published: 14th December 2020 04:46 PM

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik (Photo| Facebook)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik has submitted a notice to Principal Secretary Maharashtra Legislative Assembly against Actress Kangana Ranaut for her tweet in which she had allegedly said that 'those who were threatening me to break my face, now Pakistani credit card is seized from their residence in ED raid', according to Sarnaik's notice.

Sarnaik in his notice says that ED has conducted two raids at his residence and has found nothing suspicious in those raids.

ED called Sarnaik and his son for inquiry and they are cooperating with the ED and there is no issue but after Kangana's tweet, electronic media and print media published news against Sarnaik which were defaming and baseless as ED has officially said nothing about seizures in their raids, says Sarnaik.

So, the MLA has requested the Principal Secretary to forward his notice/complaint to the Privilege Committee of Maharashtra Assembly so that an inquiry in the matter of breach of privilege and necessary action against Kangana and news organisations can be taken. (ANI)

