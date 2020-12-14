STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MyLogistics training 500 SpiceXpress employees on cold chain vaccine handling

Pfizer, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute have currently applied with the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency authorization of their vaccines.

Published: 14th December 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

This undated handout photo provided by Imperial College London shows a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Scientists at Imperial College London will start immunizing people in Britain this week with their experimental coronavirus shot, becoming the latest entry into the race to find an effective vaccine.

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: MyLogistics Gurukul is giving online training to more than 500 employees of SpiceJet's cargo arm SpiceXpress on cold chain vaccine handling, a press release said on Monday.

The Delhi-based training academy stated in the release that it is providing online training "over 2 days, 4 hours daily per batch of about 25 participants".

ALSO READ: Daily new infections dip below 30,000 for third time this month

Pfizer, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute have currently applied with the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency authorisation of their COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine can be available in the country as early as the first half of next year, AstraZeneca Country President Gagandeep Singh had said last Saturday.

MyLogistics Gurukul and Spicejet have come together to ensure each aspect of vaccine handling is taught to more than 500 employees of SpiceXpress that will handle the vaccine when it comes out, the release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MyLogistics Gurukul SpiceJet SpiceXpress cold chain vaccine handling Vaccine transportation coronavirus
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp