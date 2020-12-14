STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patna diary: Anti-child labour campaign, crash course for poor and more

A month-long campaign — from November 26 to December 25 — is being carried out in Bihar’s Gaya to free the district from child labour.

Published: 14th December 2020

By Rajesh K Thakur
Express News Service

DM names girl child of poor woman after herself

A poor woman’s third girl child was named after a woman IAS officer in Sitamarhi. District Magistrate Abhilasha Kumari saw the woman sitting with her newborn girl at the government hospital. The woman told the DM with a sad tone that she had given birth to a third girl child. Abhilasha Kumari then told the woman how girls were excelling in various fields. Having heard this, the woman reuqested the DM to name her kid. The DM then named girl ‘Abhilasha’ after her own name. A baby kit was also gifted to the woman.

Anti-child labour campaign begins in Gaya district 

A month-long campaign — from November 26 to December 25 — is being carried out in Bihar’s Gaya to free the district from child labour. The campaign is lead by none other than the survivors of child-trafficking, under the joint banner of the Centre-DIRECT and the district Child Protection unit. The child volunteers are motivating people and encouraging the survivors to make life better without falling again into the trap of child labour. Suresh Kumar, director of the Centre -DIRECT, said that lives of over 500 child labour survivors are being rebuilt by the organisation in Gaya. The district has highest number of child labourers in the state and the traffickers hound around such children even after their rescue.

Crash course for poor & meritorious students

In a move to help the economically backward students appearing for Bihar state board exams, the Vaishali district administration has kicked off a crash course for 2020-21 academic year. Vaishali District Magistrate Udita Singh who inaugurated the programme at Government Town High School said that the move will support meritorious and poor students of class 10 at a time when regular classes were not held due to Covid-induced lockdowns. She said that teachers will give free classes to class 10students by maintaining social distance and other safety protocols.

Eight-day-long film-making workshop for children

Under the joint aegis of UNICEF and the Patna’s Kilkari, the talents of children from economically backward families were explored during an eight-day-long Kilkari Film Production Workshop at Bal Bhawan in Darbhanga district from December 2 to 9. Jyoti Parihar, director of Kilkari, said the children were taught the light and sound combinations, behind-the-scenes music, backstage dialogue in cinema and other techniques of film making by experts. The participants made short- videos without editing through mobile on important subjects. Aryan Kumar and Priyeshwara Bharti taught basic skills of editing.

