PLA carrying out development work in Tibet; India ready for any eventuality: General Rawat

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Monday said the Indian armed forces are “fully prepared for any eventuality” and will leave no stone unturned to safeguard country’s frontiers — be it land, air or ocean.

He was referring to recent reports of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) carrying out development activities in Tibet Autonomous Region of China, amid the Sino-Indian stand-off at Ladakh.



At the launch of the first project 17-A stealth frigate warship from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) Ltd in Kolkata, Rawat said:



“China’s attempt to change the status quo on the LAC along the northern border amid the Covid-19 pandemic necessitates high-level preparation on land, sea and air.’’

Stressing on the Centre’s Make in India policy, the former Army chief said: “The government through its policies has actively promoted the policy and its vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat to ensure large defence contracts are executed by Indian firms with employment being generated within our own country. I am fully confident that the Indian Armed forces will leave no stone unturned to safeguard our frontiers.’’



Rawat said the stealth frigate ‘Himgiri’, built by GRSE, will provide a major boost to Indian Navy’s defence preparedness.