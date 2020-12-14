STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Protesting farmers 'apologise' to people for road blockade, 'inconvenience'

Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points for over 17 days now, leading to traffic jams on key roads.

Published: 14th December 2020

Farmers who were on a day-long hunger strike at Singhu border as part of their protest against Centre's farm laws break their fast. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With some key roads blocked for several days now due to their protest against the three new farm laws, an umbrella body of farmers on Monday apologised with “folded hands” to people for the inconvenience caused to them, but said they were carrying out the demonstration “out of compulsion”.

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the protests at Delhi border points, distributed handbills in Hindi to commuters on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway near Haryana-Rajasthan borders, where hundreds of farmers have been camping, to convey their apology, and also reiterate their demand for legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP). 

“Blocking roads, causing inconvenience to the public is not our aim,” read their pamphlets. 

“We are sitting here under a compulsion. Yet we apologise with folded hands if our agitation has caused you any inconvenience.”  

Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points for over 17 days now. Several borders of the national capital remained closed on Monday due to the ongoing protest. 

​The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform people about road closures and advised them to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

“Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi & Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Pl avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road, NH-44. Gazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Gaziabad,”  it tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)

