RSS economic wing urges Modi government to ensure remunerative price to farmers

Though many political parties and farm organisations are opposing new farm legislations, the Manch believes that the government’s intention in bringing new agricultural Acts is good. 

Published: 14th December 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers and union leaders march along a highway on the Haryana-Rajasthan border to protest against

Farmers and union leaders march along a highway on the Haryana-Rajasthan border to protest against the new Farm Laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing farmers’ protests, RSS’ Swadeshi Jagran Manch urged the government to ensure remunerative price to farmers under the law. 

In its annual all-India meeting, the SJM passed resolutions demanding that nexus of MNCs and Indian business houses, which will be detrimental to not only a very large population engaged in multi brand retail in the shape of local stores, manufacturers in the micro and small industry sector as well as to the consumers at large, should not be allowed to operate in India.

“However, there are some amendments needed to overcome the drawbacks in the Acts, plug the shortcomings and allay the fears and doubts about the new bills. 

The intention of ‘The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020’ is seemingly that farmers get the right price for their produce in the absence of intermediaries,” it said. 

The SJM said there is a doubt in this regard that in the absence of ‘mandi fee’, buyers will be naturally encouraged to buy out of the APMC markets. In such a situation, the APMC mandis will no longer be generally preferred by private players; and thus farmers will also be forced to sell outside the APMC Mandis. 

In such a situation, the Manch feels, big procurement companies may exploit the farmers. It will be appropriate that when laws are being made and purchases are being allowed outside the APMC markets, minimum support price (MSP) is guaranteed to the farmer and purchases below it are declared illegal. 

Not only the government, should private parties also be barred to buy at less than MSP, it said. If one large entity or a few companies dominate, the Sangh’s economic wing said, the bargaining power of the poor farmers will be badly affected. 

