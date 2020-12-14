STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Six injured in stone-pelting during clash over sexual harassment of woman in Uttar Pradesh

Police registered a case against 30 people and named 14 others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and took some people into custody.

Published: 14th December 2020 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, sexual harassment

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: At least six people were injured in stone-pelting during a clash between two groups over sexual harassment of an 18-year-old woman at Chalsina village in the district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when a man entered the woman's house while she was sleeping.

He allegedly sexually harassed her when her parents were in the other room, they said.

The victim's family opposed to it, which turned into a violent clash after others joined the melee, police said.

The two groups hurled stones at each other, resulting in injuries to at least six persons, they added.

Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, police said.

According to Circle Officer Virja Shankar Tripathi, police registered a case against 30 people and named 14 others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and took some people into custody.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the village and more police forces have been deployed as a precautionary measure, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh sexual harassment
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp