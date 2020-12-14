UP: On marriage anniversary, 42-year-old doctor dies as motorcycle falls into open drain

By PTI

ALIGARH: A 42-year-old doctor died after his motorcycle fell into an open drain in the heart of the old city area here on a day he was celebrating his marriage anniversary, police said on Monday.

Dr Rajiv Gupta (42), a private physician, was celebrating his 22nd marriage anniversary on Sunday and travelling on his two-wheeler to buy some items, when he fell into the open drain in Mahindranagar Colony under Sasni Gate police station.

According to the police, Gupta did not realise that the open drain had encroached upon the road as part of an unfinished project by Aligarh Municipal Corporation authorities.

There was neither any barricading nor any signboard at the spot to warn the public of the open drain.

CCTV footage in the area showed the doctor tried to scramble out of the drain but slipped and hit his head against the brick wall of the drain.

Bystanders managed to drag him out and rushed him to the district hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Local political leaders including former city mayor and senior BJP leader Shakuntala Bharti met family members of the victim at his house and demanded adequate compensation for the family and action against civic officials for negligence.

City Magistrate Vinit Kumar Singh, who visited the spot, said all senior officers of the civic body had been booked for negligence leading to death.

Meanwhile, senior corporation officials sought to distance themselves from the controversy saying that the project to lay a 15-kilometre-long drainage pipe under the Smart City project was being handled by the Jal Nigam for the past one year.